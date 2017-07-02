DENVER, July 2 The engine of a SkyWest passenger jet caught fire moments after the aircraft landed at Denver International Airport on Sunday, but all 63 people aboard exited the plane safely, an airline spokeswoman said.

The twin-engine Bombardier CRJ700, operated as a United Express commuter flight from Aspen to Denver, made a normal landing at about 2:20 p.m. local time and was on the taxiway before the flight crew was alerted to the fire electronically, SkyWest spokeswoman Marissa Snow said.

She said there was no indication of an engine problem until the plane was on the ground.

The crew of SkyWest Flight 5869 immediately called for airport emergency vehicles to meet the aircraft, which was safely evacuated on the taxiway through the main cabin door, according to Snow.

No injuries were reported among the 59 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane, she said.

Denver Fire Department personnel extinguished the flames, airport spokesman Heath Montgomery said, adding there "were no substantial impacts to airport operations."

"The fire was contained to one rear engine and flames were extinguished in a small amount of time," fire department Captain Robert Miller told Reuters.

Montgomery said the National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident. Snow said the cause was under investigation. (Reporting by Keith Coffman from Denver; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra Maler)