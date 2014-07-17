By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK, July 17 Colorado regulators said on
Thursday that the disposal of oil and gas wastewater at a well
in Weld County likely caused a series of small earthquakes this
year, in another sign that a U.S. drilling boom is contributing
to higher seismic activity.
The issue of wastewater disposal disturbing underground
faultlines has become a national issue in the United States
where drilling and wastewater disposal have increased sharply in
recent years.
The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC)
halted activity at a wastewater disposal site owned by NGL Water
Solutions DJ LLC on June 23, after a 3.2 magnitude quake on May
31 was followed by other smaller tremblers in the area. COGCC is
investigating whether the company exceeded permitted injection
volumes.
Since the shutdown, the seismic activity continued but
occurred at "lower levels" COGCC said in a statement. "Actions
at the location are potentially related to low-level seismic
activity nearby," it said.
Limited operations have been allowed to continue at the
disposal site after NGL Water Solutions sealed off what the
COGCC described as a "preferential pathway" for the wastewater
to flow from the bottom of the well into basement rock beneath.
COGCC will continue to monitor the Weld County well and will
halt work if another seismic event above 2.5 occurs.
This is likely the first time that seismic activity has been
linked to wastewater disposal, a COGCC spokesman said last
month.
Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is an oil and gas
production technique that involves pumping millions of gallons
of water underground to release oil and gas. Much of that water
comes back to the surface after drilling and is disposed of in
large underground wells.
There were about 145,000 of these wells in the United States
in 2012 and 309 in Colorado, according to the Colorado
Geological Survey.
Both fracking and wastewater disposal have been linked to
increased seismic activity in states where energy production is
on the rise.
Recent small earthquakes in Ohio were likely triggered by
fracking, state regulators said in April, establishing a new
link that went beyond just the impacts of disposal wells.
(Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Bernard Orr)