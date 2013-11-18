NEW YORK Nov 18 Colorado announced proposed
rules on Monday designed to reduce emissions during oil and gas
operations in an agreement with drillers that addresses one key
environmental concern surrounding the U.S. oil and gas boom.
The western state's Air Pollution Control Division proposed
new regulations to reduce the release of methane during
production and transport of natural gas in a deal with energy
producers Anadarko Petroleum, Noble Energy,
Encana Corp and the Environmental Defense Fund.
The regulations, a first for a U.S. state according to
environmentalists, would require operators to perform frequent
checks for leaks using infrared cameras and other technologies.
"This proposal represents a model for the nation," said Fred
Krupp, president of Environmental Defense Fund.
A spokesman for Encana said the company had been testing
similar technology for the past two years in Wyoming and that it
had reduced emissions.
The rules come as oil and gas output in Colorado and the
whole United States is rapidly increasing thanks to new drilling
techniques like fracking that have unlocked vast amounts of fuel
from shale rock deposits deep underground.
The drilling boom, that has pushed natural gas output to all
time highs, has brought with it concerns about the impact on the
environment, including greater volumes of methane leaking into
the atmosphere.
"If this package is adopted, Coloradan's will breathe
easier, knowing they have the best rules in the country for
controlling air pollution from oil and gas activities." Krupp
said.
The rule package will be formally proposed to the Colorado
Air Quality Control Commission by agency staff on November 21
and will be scheduled for hearings in February 2014. The
Commission meetings are open to the public, the Defense Fund
said .
Many in Colorado will need persuading. While crude oil
production in Colorado rose 64 percent from 2077-2011, and
natural gas production rose 27 percent, opposition has emerged
against drilling techniques like fracking that involves pumping
millions of gallons of chemical-laced water and sand into shale
rock.
Voters in three Colorado cities passed measures to ban
fracking earlier this month for fear that fracking was a danger
to the environment.