DENVER Aug 15 Colorado voters will decide in
November whether to legalize physician-assisted suicide for
terminally ill patients under a ballot question approved on
Monday, a proposal opposed by some religious and
disability-rights organizations.
Proponents of the so-called medical aid in dying initiative
turned in enough valid signatures of registered voters to put
the proposal on the November ballot, Secretary of State Wayne
Williams said in a statement.
If approved, Colorado would join California, Oregon,
Washington, Montana and Vermont as states that allow some form
of physician-assisted suicide.
Julie Selsberg, spokeswoman for the Yes on Colorado
End-of-Life Options campaign, said the ruling was a step closer
for dying people and their families to have control over health
care decisions.
"This proposal encourages discussion between patients and
doctors about the patient's end of life wishes and allows
doctors who wish to provide this very compassionate care the
ability to do so," Selsberg said.
She said her father had died slowly from amyotrophic lateral
sclerosis, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
Under the proposal, a patient diagnosed with a terminal
illness who has six months or less to live and is deemed by a
mental health professional to be of sound mind could get a
prescription for life-ending drugs that would be
self-administered.
Two licensed physicians would have to confirm the terminal
diagnosis, and the patient would have to be informed of other
treatment options.
The Colorado Catholic Conference, the lobbying arm of the
state's bishops, called the ballot question "flawed logic"
because the government would be in a position to promote suicide
for some people, while trying to prevent it in others.
Other provisions would impose criminal penalties for people
who misuse the life-ending drugs and grant doctors immunity from
civil and criminal liability.
The Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition said in a statement
most of its members strongly opposed the measure.
"If assisted suicide is made available to anyone, it would
be very easy to roll down the slippery slope of convincing
people to take this assistance when that might not be the actual
wish of the individual," the group said.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Paul Tait)