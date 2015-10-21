DENVER Oct 21 A Colorado woman who was trapped
inside her car for six days after losing control and rolling 300
feet (90 meters) down a mountainside is suing General Motors,
saying her 2009 Chevy Malibu's safety features failed,
court records showed on Wednesday.
Kristin Hopkins, 45, who had both of her lower legs
amputated following the April 2014 crash, alleges in the federal
lawsuit filed on Tuesday that the automaker knew before her
wreck that the Malibu's "crash avoidance" system was defective.
According to the negligence lawsuit filed in U.S. District
Court in Denver, motorists in Colorado must traverse winding
mountain roads, often in inclement weather, and the system
designed to slow a car down when it senses a loss of traction
failed Hopkins without warning.
"Given these unavoidable driving conditions, and with
guardrails rarely present, Colorado drivers must rely on these
paramount crash avoidance features for their very survival," the
lawsuit said.
GM said in a statement that the company "is learning details
of this tragic accident."
"We will investigate this matter and work to understand what
happened and why," the statement said.
Police said she lost control of her car on a curve near Red
Hill Pass, about 65 miles (105 km) southwest of Denver, and the
vehicle rolled several times down a steep embankment before
coming to rest upside down in a grove of Aspen trees.
Bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries, the single
mother of four spent six days inside the overturned vehicle in
freezing temperatures, scrawling distress messages on an
umbrella that she deployed outside the wrecked car.
A group of passing motorists ultimately spotted the crash
site and reported to authorities that they had found a body
inside the car.
When rescuers arrived on scene, they found Hopkins alive,
suffering from multiple injuries and hypothermia.
She underwent numerous surgeries and medical procedures but
doctors could not save her legs, which were amputated below the
knees.
While she was learning to walk on prosthetic limbs at a
Denver-area rehabilitation center, the lawsuit alleges that GM
sent Hopkins a recall notice telling her the car's safety system
was defective.
"This piece of mail cruelly notified her that she should
take her Malibu in for repairs as its safety systems may not
work if she finds herself in a crash avoidance situation," the
lawsuit said.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Eric
Beech)