April 11 Colorado, the first state to tax
legalized recreational marijuana sales, expects to bring in an
estimated $98 million in revenue this year, exceeding the
state's original expectations by 40 percent.
The state began levying sales and excise taxes on
recreational marijuana on Jan. 1, 2014. Moody's Investors
Service, in a report released Friday, said legal sales in
Colorado will reduce the size of the black market and revenue
from legal sales will mean more tax payments flowing into state
coffers.
The funds are slated for treatment, school construction and
deterring young people from using the drug. School districts
will likely get $40 million, or nearly 30 percent, of the
projected $134 million in total marijuana tax revenues. New
revenues will only make up 1.4 percent of the state's available
general fund.
"There's been a lot of buzz around legalization," said
Andrea Unsworth, a Moody's analyst. But she cautioned that tax
revenues were "still a very small fraction of the state's
overall budget. It's not going to sway things too much in one
way or another."
Colorado imposed a 15 percent excise tax on wholesale
marijuana and a 10 percent sales tax on retail sales. That's in
addition to a pre-existing 2.9 percent tax on medical marijuana.
Local governments will keep 15 percent of sales tax revenue,
while the rest of the money will stay with the state.
Tax collections started off slowly this year, only totaling
$7.5 million or $45 million if amortized to the full year. But
Moody's said the new revenues are likely significantly
understated in the long term because only a limited number of
retail facilities had opened, growers had not yet met buyers'
demand, and many local jurisdictions had yet to issue licenses.
Moody's projected that the decriminalization of marijuana
would likely reduce policing costs, although other enforcement
expenditures might also arise. The net effect is uncertain.
In March, the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police asked
the governor for 10 percent to 15 percent of marijuana's total
tax revenues, citing the need to police unlicensed sales of the
drug, diversion to other states, and drivers under the influence
of marijuana, among other costs, the report noted.
The only other state to legalize recreational marijuana,
Washington, will begin marijuana sales in June.
