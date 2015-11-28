(Adds latest details from police briefing after suspect
captured)
By Keith Coffman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Nov 27 Police arrested
a gunman who stormed a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in
Colorado Springs on Friday and opened fire with a rifle in a
burst of violence that left at least 11 people injured,
including five officers, authorities said.
The suspect, who engaged in a protracted gun battle with
police, surrendered to officers inside the building about five
hours after the clinic siege began.
Authorities did not report any fatalities, but a police
spokeswoman, Lieutenant Catherine Buckley, said police were
still searching for possible victims who might have been left
behind in the clinic as the building was evacuated.
"I do not have any confirmation of fatalities at this
point," Buckley said.
A Reuters photographer at the scene saw a man in a white
T-shirt, with his hands cuffed behind his back, being taken out
of an armored police vehicle and placed in an unmarked squad
car. Authorities said they did not know the suspect's identity
but believed he acted alone.
His capture was first confirmed by the city in a message
posted to its Twitter account. Police elaborated on the
circumstances in a news conference moments later.
"We did get officers inside the building. They were able to
shout to the suspect and make communication with him and at that
point they were able to get him to surrender and he was taken
into custody," Buckley said.
An hour earlier, police said progress in securing the
building was slowed by the fact that the gunman brought "some
bags" with him into the clinic and left several items outside,
all of which needed to be checked for possible boobytraps or
explosives.
After the arrest, Buckley said it would take hours more, and
perhaps days, for investigators to fully process the crime
scene.
She said 11 people injured in the incident, including five
police officers, were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Police swarmed the area around the building after an
emergency call reporting shots fired at about 11:30 a.m.
Mountain Time (1830 GMT), and officers ultimately confronted the
suspect inside the building, Buckley said.
Television footage aired by CNN showed a number of clinic
staff and patients being escorted safely into police vehicles
from the building, which lies on the northwest side of Colorado
Springs, about 70 miles (112 km) south of Denver.
The FBI and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,
Firearms and Explosives were assisting local law enforcement
investigators.
President Barack Obama was notified of the shooting by his
Homeland Security adviser, Lisa Monaco, and "will be updated on
the situation as necessary, a White House official said.
The Planned Parenthood center provides abortions, screening
for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy testing and other
services, according to its website.
"We don't yet know the full circumstances and motives behind
this criminal action," Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of
Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Additional reporting by
Dan Wallis in Denver, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Eric M.
Johnson in Chicago, Laila Kearney in New York, Eric M. Johnson
in Seattle and Andy Sullivan in Washington.; Writing by Steve
Gorman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)