By Keith Coffman
| CENTENNIAL, Colo.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. May 18 The management of a
Colorado movie theater where 12 patrons were slain in a 2012
shooting rampage could never have foreseen, nor safeguarded
against, such a seemingly random but meticulously planned and
violent attack, its lawyers said on Wednesday.
Towards the close of the first civil trial of wrongful death
and personal injury claims stemming from the mass shooting,
attorneys for Cinemark USA Inc told jurors that liability for
the carnage rested mainly with the convicted gunman, James
Holmes, and not theater owners.
The lawyers also put some responsibility on two University
of Colorado psychiatrists who had treated Holmes and should have
known he was a danger to others, and on a police officer alerted
to Holmes' violent predisposition who failed to act on the tip.
Cinemark's closing arguments in the lawsuit against the
Texas-based theater chain, filed by more than two dozen
surviving victims and relatives of the dead, capped a week of
testimony in Arapahoe County District Court.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs argued that Cinemark and its
co-defendants, the theater's property owners, should be held
liable for various security lapses they say contributed to the
tragedy at the Century 16 Theater multiplex in Aurora, Colorado.
Holmes, who pleaded innocent by reason of insanity at his
murder trial, was found guilty last summer of killing 12 people
and wounding 70 when he opened fire during a midnight premiere
screening of the Batman film, "The Dark Knight Rises", on July
20, 2012. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Jurors were to begin deliberations on Thursday.
If the panel finds Cinemark liable, a second jury will be
chosen to decide how much responsibility the company should bear
and thus how much it should pay. If Cinemark is
found not liable, the case is over.
Wrapping up their case on Wednesday, defense lawyers played
a slide show of photographs showing Holmes' booby-trapped
apartment, his weapons and his body armor.
"How can it be said that Cinemark could have foreseen this?"
Cinemark attorney Kevin Taylor asked as he gestured to the
screen.
Plaintiffs' lawyer Marc Bern said Cinemark should have done
more to protect its patrons.
He cited the absence of a silent alarm on the rear exit door
through which the gunman launched his attack, or of security
cameras. He also faulted Cinemark for failing to post armed
guards inside the cinema or security patrols outside.
(By Steve Gorman)