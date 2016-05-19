DENVER May 19 The owners of a movie theater
where 12 people were killed during a screening of the Batman
film "The Dark Knight Rises" are not liable for the mass
shooting, a jury ruled on Thursday, in the first civil lawsuit
stemming from the 2012 incident, a court spokesman said.
Jurors ruled in favor of Cinemark USA Inc in the
lawsuit filed by more than two dozen surviving victims and
relatives of the dead, court spokesman Rob McCallum said on
Twitter.
Gunman James Holmes, who pleaded innocent by reason of
insanity at his murder trial, was found guilty last summer of
killing 12 people and wounding 70 when he opened fire during a
midnight premiere screening of the film. He was sentenced to
life in prison.
(Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Sharon Bernstein;
Editing by Tom Brown)