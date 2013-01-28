UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 28 Belgian discount retailer Colruyt reported a 6.1 percent increase in consolidated sales for the first nine months of its 2012/2013 financial year, the group said on Monday
Sales for the first nine months of the group's financial year until March 31st came in at 6.26 billion euros ($8.43 billion), broadly in line with the 6.28 billion euros expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources