UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, June 25 Belgian retailer Colruyt on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profits and increased its dividend, saying it had managed to lure cost conscious shoppers into its discount stores.
Net profit for the group's financial year until the end of March rose 3.1 percent to 353.7 million euros ($462.44 million), above the 348 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.
The group also raised its dividend to 1.00 euros per share from 0.95 last year. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Robin Emmott)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources