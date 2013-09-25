UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HALLE, Belgium, Sept 25 Belgian discount grocer Colruyt said its net profit for the 2013/2014 financial year would remain at the same level as in the previous year, taking a far more cautious stance than analysts about its prospects.
Ahead of the announcement, analysts had expected the group's net profit in the year to the end of March to increase by 7 percent to 378 million euros ($510.58 million), according to Starmine data.
The group beat its 2012/2013 guidance also for flat net profit, posting a 3.1 percent increase to 353.7 million euros.
($1 = 0.7403 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources