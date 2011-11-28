(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Nov 28 Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt on Monday kept its outlook for its 2011/2012 fiscal year, but added that this would be a "challenge" as hard-up consumers opt for cheaper products.

The group posted a core profit for the six months to Sept. 30 slightly above analyst expectations and 0.5 percent higher than last year. It said that the bad summer weather reduced sales of meat, fruit and vegetables.

"The uncertain economic climate in the euro zone and the political deadlock in Belgium led to declining consumer trust with a consumption pattern changing towards first price products," Colruyt said in a statement, referring to the cheapest store brands. Supermarkets often make more money on more-expensive, branded products than they do on lower-cost own-brand alternatives.

Colruyt said that due to higher food, energy and staff costs, its net profit for the fiscal year to March 31 would be close to last year's - something it said in September. But the supermarket indicated that this outlook "remained a challenge".

Colruyt - which competes in Belgium with German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, France's Carrefour and high-end Belgian retailer Delhaize - said that its market share in Belgium increased by 50 basis points to 24.86 percent.

Delhaize said in early November that it registered a decline of same-store sales in Belgium, as consumers increasingly opted for store brands and competition intensified.

Colruyt said its French retail operations were losing money, as the group offered promotions and faced an "extremely competitive market".

The supermarket's wholesale and foodservice unit, which represented 16.9 percent of the group's revenues, grew 2.8 percent in the six months to Sept. 30.

The group posted a core profit of 317.2 million euros ($423.5 million)for the six-month period, up from the 315.7 million a year ago and above the 316 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts. ($1 = 0.749 Euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek. Editing by Sebastian Moffett.)