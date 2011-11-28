(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, Nov 28 Belgian discount
supermarket chain Colruyt on Monday kept its outlook
for its 2011/2012 fiscal year, but added that this would be a
"challenge" as hard-up consumers opt for cheaper products.
The group posted a core profit for the six months to Sept.
30 slightly above analyst expectations and 0.5 percent higher
than last year. It said that the bad summer weather reduced
sales of meat, fruit and vegetables.
"The uncertain economic climate in the euro zone and the
political deadlock in Belgium led to declining consumer trust
with a consumption pattern changing towards first price
products," Colruyt said in a statement, referring to the
cheapest store brands. Supermarkets often make more money on
more-expensive, branded products than they do on lower-cost
own-brand alternatives.
Colruyt said that due to higher food, energy and staff
costs, its net profit for the fiscal year to March 31 would be
close to last year's - something it said in September. But the
supermarket indicated that this outlook "remained a challenge".
Colruyt - which competes in Belgium with German hard
discounters Aldi and Lidl, France's Carrefour and
high-end Belgian retailer Delhaize - said that its
market share in Belgium increased by 50 basis points to 24.86
percent.
Delhaize said in early November that it registered a decline
of same-store sales in Belgium, as consumers increasingly opted
for store brands and competition intensified.
Colruyt said its French retail operations were losing money,
as the group offered promotions and faced an "extremely
competitive market".
The supermarket's wholesale and foodservice unit, which
represented 16.9 percent of the group's revenues, grew 2.8
percent in the six months to Sept. 30.
The group posted a core profit of 317.2 million euros
($423.5 million)for the six-month period, up from the 315.7
million a year ago and above the 316 million expected in a
Reuters poll of four analysts.
($1 = 0.749 Euros)
