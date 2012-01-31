(Adds details, background)

* Colruyt 9M sales 5.898 bln euros vs 5.909 bln expected

* Gives no details about 2011/2012 outlook

* Colruyt shares fell 23.4 percent in 2011

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt unveiled sales for the last nine months in line with expectations on Tuesday but made no further comment on its outlook for the current quarter.

In November Colruyt had repeated its forecast of a flat net profit for the year ending in March but said that achieving this would be a challenge.

Colruyt said on Tuesday sales for the first nine months of the year rose 7.4 percent to 5.898 billion euros ($7.72 billion), broadly in line with the 5.909 billion expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

The company's shares have traded little changed in the first month of the year so far, closing on Tuesday before the sales announcement 1.2 percent below the levels seen at the start of January.

The share price had lost some 23.4 percent in 2011, as Colruyt's 2010/2011 profits missed the group's own guidance.

The worsening economic outlook has had a strong impact on European food retailers.

Delhaize, which competes with Colruyt in Belgium, said earlier this month that it will cut 5,000 jobs after fourth-quarter sales fell just short of expections in its key United States and Belgium markets.

Other international chains also struggled, with British Tesco issuing a profit warning after poor Christmas sales. ($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sebastian Moffett, Greg Mahlich)