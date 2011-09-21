* Colruyt sees 2011/2012 net profit same as year before
* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average forecast for 4 pct rise
* Rising food, energy, staff prices.
HALLE, Belgium, Sept 21 Belgian discount
supermarket chain Colruyt said on Wednesday that
higher food, energy and staff costs meant its net profit this
year would be no higher than last, below market expectations.
The traditionally cautious Belgian company said it would not
be able to fully pass on higher food and energy prices and the
cost of training new staff to even more cost-conscious
consumers.
Investors are expecting a 4.4 percent increase of net profit
to 353 million euros ($483.8 million) in the year to the end of
March 2012 from last year's 338 million euros, based on the mean
forecast of 23 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
"In an edgy political, financial and economic environment
with insecure consumers who keep a tight hand on their purse, it
is extremely difficult to give an exact forecast," the group's
chief executive Jef Colruyt told the company's annual
shareholder meeting at its headquarters in Halle.
Colruyt reported better-than-expected sales for its
April-June quarter as cost-conscious customers opted for its low
prices and warm weather spurred sales of barbecue supplies.
Colruyt, which competes with Delhaize , Carrefour
as well as German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl in
Belgium, has typically given cautious outlooks.
However, in 2010/2011 it fell short of its own guidance,
issued in June, driving down its shares by 13 percent.
