* Colruyt sees 2011/2012 net profit same as year before

* Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average forecast for 4 pct rise

* Rising food, energy, staff prices.

(Adds details, background)

HALLE, Belgium, Sept 21 Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt said on Wednesday that higher food, energy and staff costs meant its net profit this year would be no higher than last, below market expectations.

The traditionally cautious Belgian company said it would not be able to fully pass on higher food and energy prices and the cost of training new staff to even more cost-conscious consumers.

Investors are expecting a 4.4 percent increase of net profit to 353 million euros ($483.8 million) in the year to the end of March 2012 from last year's 338 million euros, based on the mean forecast of 23 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

"In an edgy political, financial and economic environment with insecure consumers who keep a tight hand on their purse, it is extremely difficult to give an exact forecast," the group's chief executive Jef Colruyt told the company's annual shareholder meeting at its headquarters in Halle.

Colruyt reported better-than-expected sales for its April-June quarter as cost-conscious customers opted for its low prices and warm weather spurred sales of barbecue supplies.

Colruyt, which competes with Delhaize , Carrefour as well as German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl in Belgium, has typically given cautious outlooks.

However, in 2010/2011 it fell short of its own guidance, issued in June, driving down its shares by 13 percent.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Elaine Hardcastle)

($1=.7297 Euro)