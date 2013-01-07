UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS Jan 7 Colruyt, the Belgium-based discount supermarket chain, said it has appointed the head of food firm Ter Beke as its new chief financial officer.
The firm has been looking since September last year, when Wim Biesemans said he would step down from the post. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by John O'Donnell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources