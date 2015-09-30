(Adds details on outlook)

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 Belgian discount supermarket operator Colruyt said on Wednesday it expected revenue to rise between 2 and 4 percent in its 2015/2016 financial year, with its net profit coming in at least at last year's level.

Colruyt, which competes with Delhaize, Carrefour and Ahold as well as German discounters Aldi and Lidl, traditionally provides its outlook for its financial year until March 31 at its shareholder meeting in September.

Analysts on average had been expecting net profit for the 2015/2016 financial year to come in at 356 million euros ($399 million), slightly below the previous year's 363 million euro profit.

"We don't see a significant improvement of the economic climate in the short term," Chief Executive Jef Colruyt said.

"We expect the market to remain price competitive. It wasn't too bad in the spring but it doesn't take much for this to reignite," Colruyt added.

The 2014/15 net profit figure was lowered to 331 million euros after the inclusion of a 31.6 million euro ($35.3 million) competition fine for fixing prices of personal care products.

($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Elaine Hardcastle)