UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt gave a slightly more optimistic outlook than in the previous years, saying that it expected its net profit in its financial year until March 31 to be flat or slightly higher than last year.
Analysts had on average expected a small increase in net profit to 353 million euros for the 2014/2015 financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Colruyt, which traditionally announces its outlook at its annual shareholders meeting, has for the past three years guided for a purely flat net profit. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources