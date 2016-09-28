BRUSSELS, Sept 28 Belgian discount supermarket operator Colruyt said on Wednesday it expected its net profit in the current financial year to match or slightly exceed last year's.

Colruyt, which competes with Ahold Delhaize and Carrefour as well as German discounters Aldi and Lidl, traditionally provides its forecast for its financial year to March 31 at its shareholder meeting in September.

Analysts on average have been expecting net profit for the 2016/2017 financial year to come in at 374.5 million euros ($419.7 million), compared with the previous year's 366 million euro profit.

Chief Executive Jef Colruyt told shareholders the company expected the market to remain competitive.

"We do not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term," he said, adding the group would seek to keep operating expenses under control while continuing to invest in employees, stores and innovation.

"We therefore expect the consolidated net result of the 2016/17 financial year to match and hopefully slightly exceed last financial year's result," he said.

He added the outlook excluded a limited impact from the sale of Colruyt's French food service business Pro a Pro.

($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)