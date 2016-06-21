June 21 Belgian retailer Colruyt said on Tuesday it gained market share as annual sales grew nearly 3 percent with higher volumes, store expansion and sales price inflation offsetting lower fuel prices.

Core earnings (EBITDA) for the full year grew by 7.8 pct to 720 million euros ($810.5 million), in line with the 722 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Colruyt, which in Belgium competes with Delhaize, Carrefour, and Ahold as well as German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, grew its market share to 31.5 percent from 31.0 percent in 2014/2015, the company said in a statement.

Colruyt also said it expects the market to remain competitive in 2016/2017 and does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term.

The group will pay out a dividend of 1.12 euros per share to its shareholders, above the 1 euro paid last year.

($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Wout Vergauwen, editing by Julia Fioretti)