July 31 Colt Group Sa :

* 2014 full year EBITDA guidance remains as previously advised in April 2014

* Group EBITDA of 145.4 mln euro (18.9 pct margin) (H1 2013: 158.0 mln euro) represented a year on year decline of 12.6 mln euro (8.0 pct)

* Restructuring programme outlined in April has commenced and remains on track to deliver targeted savings in 2014 and beyond

* H1 revenue 770.4 million euro versus 788.9 million euro year ago

* Overall group revenue declined by 2.3 pct (3.3 pct constant currency) due mainly to a contraction in voice business from regulatory price declines and exit from low margin reseller customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: