Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 17 Telecoms provider Colt Group SA said Chief Financial Officer Mark Ferrari would leave the company at the end of the year and appointed Hugo Eales in his place effective Nov. 1.
The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, said Ferrari was returning to Fidelity Investments, from where he joined Colt on a secondment three-and-a-half years ago.
Fidelity Management and Research Company, a part of Fidelity Investments, is Colt's biggest shareholder with a 41.15 percent stake.
Eales has held senior leadership roles in telecommunications and IT Services companies, including as global CFO for BT Global Services, Colt said in a statement. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)