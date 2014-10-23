Oct 23 Telecoms provider Colt Group SA
reported a 5.5 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings, hurt
mainly by lower revenue from its voice services.
The company said group earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 73.7 million
euros ($93.2 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 78
million euros a year earlier.
Revenue fell 8.4 percent to 354.2 million euros, chiefly
because of a planned withdrawal of certain low-margin voice
contracts. Voice services revenue decreased 31.6 percent to 93.4
million euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
