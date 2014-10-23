Oct 23 Telecoms provider Colt Group SA reported a 5.5 percent drop in third-quarter core earnings, hurt mainly by lower revenue from its voice services.

The company said group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to 73.7 million euros ($93.2 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from 78 million euros a year earlier.

Revenue fell 8.4 percent to 354.2 million euros, chiefly because of a planned withdrawal of certain low-margin voice contracts. Voice services revenue decreased 31.6 percent to 93.4 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Feroze Jamal)