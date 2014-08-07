Aug 7 Coltene Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales of CHF 76.0 million (H1 2013: CHF 75.0 million) * Says H1 operating income (EBIT) increased to CHF 7.4 million (H1 2013: CHF

7.3 million) * Says H1 net profit rose to CHF 5.5 million (H1 2013: CHF 5.0 million) * Says H1 equity ratio of 64.5% (H1 2013: 58.6%) * Reiterates FY 2014 targets of achieving better-than-market sales growth and

gradually increasing EBIT margin to 15% of net sales