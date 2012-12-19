LONDON Dec 19 Colt Group SA : * Investments in growth areas including managed network and IT services are

yielding increased bookings * Costs supporting our legacy business are being aligned with expected revenues * Efficiencies from implementing these plans are expected to amount to

approximately 44 million euros per annum * Will take an exceptional charge of between 28 million euros to 33 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2012 * Performance remains on track