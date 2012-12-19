Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LONDON Dec 19 Colt Group SA : * Investments in growth areas including managed network and IT services are
yielding increased bookings * Costs supporting our legacy business are being aligned with expected revenues * Efficiencies from implementing these plans are expected to amount to
approximately 44 million euros per annum * Will take an exceptional charge of between 28 million euros to 33 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2012 * Performance remains on track
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)