LONDON Feb 23 European telecoms provider Colt said it expected to return to revenue growth in 2012 after customers backed its simplified structure, potentially bringing to an end the well-established trend of sales declines due to weak voice revenues.

The group, which mainly serves corporate customers, on Thursday reported core earnings of 332 million euros, up 0.5 percent, on revenue down 1.9 percent for the year to the end of December.

Like previous years, the overall revenue figure was dragged down by a 7.7 percent fall in voice revenue due to regulatory changes.

Colt said its restructuring programme was now largely complete and said it was on track to deliver annualised net cost savings in with their 20 million euro target.

"Colt enters 2012 as a stronger business," it said. "Notwithstanding current macro-economic uncertainties we have strengthened our relationships with our customers who want to procure more of our services.

"We expect to return to revenue growth in 2012 and beyond."

Colt has restructured to form three units, with one focussing on medium to large corporates, another providing services through indirect sales channels to small and medium sized businesses, and a third providing data space.