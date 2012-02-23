(Adds details, quote)
LONDON Feb 23 European telecoms provider
Colt said it expected to return to revenue growth in
2012 after customers backed its simplified structure,
potentially bringing to an end the well-established trend of
sales declines due to weak voice revenues.
The group, which mainly serves corporate customers, on
Thursday reported core earnings of 332 million euros, up 0.5
percent, on revenue down 1.9 percent for the year to the end of
December.
Like previous years, the overall revenue figure was dragged
down by a 7.7 percent fall in voice revenue due to regulatory
changes.
Colt said its restructuring programme was now largely
complete and said it was on track to deliver annualised net cost
savings in with their 20 million euro target.
"Colt enters 2012 as a stronger business," it said.
"Notwithstanding current macro-economic uncertainties we have
strengthened our relationships with our customers who want to
procure more of our services.
"We expect to return to revenue growth in 2012 and beyond."
Colt has restructured to form three units, with one
focussing on medium to large corporates, another providing
services through indirect sales channels to small and medium
sized businesses, and a third providing data space.