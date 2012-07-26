July 26 European telecoms provider Colt Group SA said its first-half profit grew 52 percent on higher revenue from its data and voice businesses.

Colt, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-size companies, said its pretax profit rose to 33.2 million euros ($40.25 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 21.8 million euros a year earlier.

The company that also offers audio and web conferencing and cloud services, said revenue rose about 4 percent to 797.9 million euros.

Revenue from its data segment that contributes a little more than half of its overall top line increased 2 percent to 407.7 million euros reflecting the continued take-up of the company's ethernet services.

Colt said revenue from its voice business that includes telephone and fixed line services rose about 4 percent to 290.3 million euros. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting by Shilpa Hinduja in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton Cordeiro)