July 25European telecoms provider Colt Group SA reported a 49.7 percent fall in pre-tax profit due to a fall in its voice revenue.

The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, said it expects core earnings to be subdued in the second half of the year due to continued investment in strategic areas.

First-half results reflect the impact of a stubbornly challenging economic climate and negative regulatory pressure on voice revenue, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months ended June 30 fell to 158 million euros ($209.14 million) from 161.8 million euros a year earlier. Revenue fell 1.1 percent to 788.9 million pounds ($1.21 billion).