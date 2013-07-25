July 25European telecoms provider Colt Group SA
reported a 49.7 percent fall in pre-tax profit due to a
fall in its voice revenue.
The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data
centres for large and mid-sized companies, said it expects core
earnings to be subdued in the second half of the year due to
continued investment in strategic areas.
First-half results reflect the impact of a stubbornly
challenging economic climate and negative regulatory pressure on
voice revenue, the company said in a statement.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
for the six months ended June 30 fell to 158 million euros
($209.14 million) from 161.8 million euros a year earlier.
Revenue fell 1.1 percent to 788.9 million pounds ($1.21
billion).