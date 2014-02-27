Feb 27 Colt Group SA :
* FY revenue 1.58 billion euros versus 1.59 billion euros
year ago
* Says revenue declined 1.2 pct in face of adverse currency
movements and regulatory price declines on voice business
* FY EBITDA before exceptional items declined 4 pct to 320.1
mln euros
* Says in 2014, will increase focus on assets and associated
product related lines of business
* Data revenue decreased 0.7 pct to 806.4 mln euros
* Full-year total voice revenue decreased 5.1 pct to 551.4
mln euros
* As Colt enters 2014, macro-economy is showing earliest
signs of recovery, although eurozone remains behind rest of
world
