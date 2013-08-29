Aug 29 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday put New Jersey's Colts Neck Township Board of Education AA-plus long-term rating, underlying rating and school issuer credit rating on Creditwatch negative.

S&P said it took the action after "repeated attempts to obtain timely information of satisfactory quality to maintain our ratings on the securities in accordance with our applicable criteria and policies."

If the rating service does not receive the requested information by Sept. 12, S&P said it will change the issuer credit rating, followed by the likely suspension of the rating.