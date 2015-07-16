July 16 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a unit of financial services firm Ameriprise Financial Inc , appointed Benjamin Boyer as sales director of financial institutions for Romandie and Ticino regions of Switzerland with immediate effect.

Boyer, based in Geneva, will report to Christian Trixl, who heads Columbia Threadneedle Investments' distribution office in Switzerland. He joins from Carmignac Gestion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)