March 17 TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, said it had agreed to buy U.S. natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group Inc in a deal valued at $13 billion.

TransCanada will offer $25.50 per share in cash for each Columbia Pipeline share, a 8.5 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)