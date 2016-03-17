UPDATE 6-Toshiba files results unapproved by auditor; warns of 'going concern' risk
* Toshiba books 532 bln yen ($4.82 bln) April-Dec net loss (Adds Breakingviews link)
March 17 TransCanada Corp, the company behind the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline project, said it had agreed to buy U.S. natural gas pipeline operator Columbia Pipeline Group Inc in a deal valued at $13 billion.
TransCanada will offer $25.50 per share in cash for each Columbia Pipeline share, a 8.5 percent premium to the stock's Thursday close. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TORONTO, April 11 Cenovus Energy Inc has 75 percent of financing in place for its C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion) acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil and gas assets, Cenovus Chief Executive Brian Ferguson said on Tuesday.