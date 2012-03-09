BRIEF-Gevo says signs letter of intent with HCS Holding for commercial supply of isooctane
* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement
March 9 Reuters) - Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, said on Friday that a top distribution executive was leaving at the end of the month.
A company spokesman confirmed the departure of Beth Brown, head of intermediary distribution at Columbia Management, which had $326 billion in assets under management at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Gevo inc - entered into a letter of intent (loi) with hcs holding gmbh (hcs) to supply isooctane under a five-year offtake agreement
* Lexagene Holdings Inc - intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $2.01 million by issuance of 6.7 million units
* Bioanalytical Systems - board has directed management to seek alternatives to enable co to repay indebtedness to Huntington Bank in full