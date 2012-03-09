March 9 Reuters) - Columbia Management Investment Advisers LLC, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, said on Friday that a top distribution executive was leaving at the end of the month.

A company spokesman confirmed the departure of Beth Brown, head of intermediary distribution at Columbia Management, which had $326 billion in assets under management at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Tim McLaughlin; Additional reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)