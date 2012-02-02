* Q4 EPS $1.08 vs est $1.05
* Q4 rev up 15 pct to $526.1 mln vs est $531.3 million
* Sees Q1 rev of $333.1 mln vs est $361.28
* Shares down 8 pct in after-mkt trade
Feb 2 Columbia Sportswear Co
posted quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates hurt
by a warmer-than-expected winter and forecast weak sales in the
current quarter, sending its shares down 8 percent in
after-market trade.
For the first quarter, the company expects sales to rise
about one percent to $333.1 million. Analysts on average were
expecting sales of $361.28, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income was $36.7 million, or $1.08 cents
a share, compared with $26.2 million, or 77 cents a share, last
year.
Revenue at the company, which designs and markets sportswear
under brands such as Mountain Hardwear, Sorel, Montrail and
Pacific Trail, rose 15 percent to $526.1 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.05 a
share on revenue of $531.3 million.
The Portland, Oregon-based company's shares fell 8 percent
in extended trading on Thursday. They had closed at $47.90 on
the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)