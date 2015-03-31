March 31 Asset management group Columbia
Threadneedle Investments appointed Florian Uleer as its country
head for Germany effective July.
Uleer joins from Schroders Plc where he was a senior
sales manager for the past three years, said Columbia
Threadneedle, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.
Uleer, to be based in Frankfurt, will report to Gary Collins
and Dominik Kremer, co- heads of distribution, EMEA and Latin
America.
He will also work alongside Hartwig Rosipal, interim German
head since November who will resume his role as institutional
sales director.
