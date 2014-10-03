Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 3 Columbus A/S
* Says Columbus A/S has today concluded an agreement about acquisition of all assets in Dutch company Dynamics Anywhere
* Says in 2013 Dynamics Anywhere had revenues of 1.5 million euros and expects revenues in level of 1.7 million euros in 2014
* Says takeover, for an undisclosed sum, is with immediate effect
* Says acquisition is not expected to impact result for 2014
* Says announced expectations to 2014 are thus being maintained, and Columbus expects revenues in level of 900 million Danish crowns and an EBITDA in level of 80 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)