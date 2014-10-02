Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 2 Columbus Capital SA :
* Said on Wednesday it sold on Sept. 30, 2014 a number of Internet domains: Miasto Sportu, Motokatalog, ISPC, Sportident, Sportfoto
*Said also sold an operational group of web portals: Regionalne Gazety Internetowe including portals wczestochowie.pl and wklobucku.pl
* Said the aforementioned assets were sold for 23,524 zlotys
* Said the reason for divestment was lasting unprofitability of the assets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)