Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 2 Columbus Capital SA and JR Invest SA :
* Said on Wednesday that their unit Columbus Energy SA plans to submit a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) for listing of its shares on the WSE's NewConnect
* On Dec. 30, 2014 Columbus Energy's shareholders accepted its plan to list shares on NewConnect
* Columbus Energy plans to list its series C and E shares as well as series D shares and rights on series D shares
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order