* Q3 revenue 29,969 zlotys

* Q3 operating loss 221,542 zlotys

* Q3 net loss 157,772 zlotys

* Does not provide comparative data as 2014 is first year in which company compiles consolidated financials statements

* According to management board company should meet its FY 2014 financials targets published on March 13, 2014

* Expects FY 2014 revenue of 1.5 million zlotys and net profit of 2 million zlotys

