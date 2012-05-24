* Q4 EPS $0.46 vs est $0.39
* Q4 sales rose 10.8 pct
* US sales up 20 pct
May 24 Columbus McKinnon Corp, a maker
of crane hooks, reported quarterly results that beat m arket
estimates on higher U.S. sales.
January-March net income nearly quadrupled to $9 million, or
46 cents per share, from $2.5 million, or 13 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Sales rose 11 percent to $159.6 million. U.S. sales grew 20
percent in the quarter to $90.4 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 39
cents per share, before special items, on revenue of $155.05
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Amherst, New York-based company closed at
$13.88 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)