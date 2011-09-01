(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, Sept 1 At the start of the year, soaring
oil prices sparked a spirited debate among analysts about the
level of prices that would start to choke off demand growth.
Like most oil-market debates, discussion was heated, with
analysts fiercely divided about whether any reduction in demand
growth should be characterised as "rationing" and "restraint"
(both of which sound more short-term and reversible) or
"destruction" (with its connotations of long-term irreversible
loss).
Forecasters were just as divided about whether the price
threshold at which meaningful amounts of demand would be lost
was at $100 per barrel, $120, or even higher.
International Energy Agency (IEA) Chief Economist Fatih
Birol warned the market was entering the "danger zone" when
prices crested over $90 and then soared over $100. At the other
end of the spectrum analysts at Barclays Capital concluded in
April that it was "far too premature to signal that the first
signs of demand destruction are already noticeable" even though
Brent prices were then over $120.
I discussed the various views at length in an earlier column
"Oil market hunts for signs of demand destruction" so won't
repeat the arguments here, except to note demand destruction is
always more obvious in retrospect, and absence of clear
contemporaneous evidence should not fool anyone into thinking it
is not happening .
Events in the last few months have provided a partial answer
to the debate, but the most important aspect remains unsettled.
OECD THRESHOLD AT $100
First, the partial answer. We now know prices above about
$90-100 per barrel cause significant amounts of demand restraint
and demand destruction in the advanced economies, especially in
the United States.
In terms of short-term demand restraint, senior policymakers
and economists from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke down are unanimous
in blaming rising gasoline prices for triggering the slump in
growth that spread across North America and Western Europe in
Q2.
In a thoughtful column contributed to Reuters, Bank of
England rate-setter Adam Posen argues "Consumption was driven
down by fiscal tightening and household retrenchment as much as
oil prices, and those forces will be ongoing. Had consumer
confidence not been weakly footed to begin with, the oil shock
would not have had such an impact" .
But of course consumer and business confidence was weak. In
this context, households and firms lacked the financial
resources and confidence to absorb the sudden rise in fuel
bills, amid fears prices might spiral even higher in future. It
produced the classic oil-shock retrenchment University of
California Professor James Hamilton has described during
previous price crises .
The U.S. summer driving season also seems to have been a
bust this year, as my colleague Robert Campbell has argued
compellingly: "What is clear is that demand for gasoline in the
world's largest consumer of the fuel is presently going down and
may well weaken substantially more if a full blown recession
occurs" .
Only strong exports of refined gasoline to Mexico and diesel
to Europe and Latin America have helped conceal the full extent
of the slowdown.
There are also signs of longer-term, more lasting demand
destruction. Escalating prices emboldened the notoriously timid
Obama administration to embrace tougher than expected fuel
economy standards for cars and light trucks sold between 2017
and 2025, building on fuel economy improvements already slated
between 2012 and 2016.
Rapidly rising prices have encouraged U.S. auto regulators
to launch the most significant and sustained squeeze on gasoline
consumption in the transport sector since the 1980s. The
projected arc of U.S. consumption is being determinedly bent
downwards in a way not seen for more than 20 years.
WHERE IS ASIA'S THRESHOLD?
If rising prices have curbed consumption in the advanced
economies through a combination of changed driving behaviour and
an economic slowdown, the impact in the fast-growing emerging
markets of Asia, the Middle East and Latin America has been far
more muted. Hence the continuing uncertainty about the threshold
for demand restraint and destruction in the developing world.
Dwindling gasoline consumption in the United States while
U.S. refiners export record volumes of gasoline and diesel to
Mexico and Latin America to meet still-strong demand
encapsulates the oil market's divide.
The obvious conclusion is that prices have not yet risen far
enough to find the threshold for demand restraint and
destruction in emerging markets. It has left many analysts
guessing where prices might have to reach in the event it
becomes necessary to slow demand growth in emerging markets in
line with cautious estimates of supply growth.
Still-robust consumption growth chimes with research showing
oil demand is more sensitive to increasing income than rising
prices, and the disparity is most pronounced in developing
economies. Critically, many emerging markets are now entering
the crucial "window" of per capita incomes between $3,000 and
$20,000 when oil demand tends to grow exponentially.
But like most apparent statistical relationships, this one
is treacherous. The outlook for emerging market demand and
estimates for demand-destruction price thresholds are a good bit
more complicated than the obvious conclusion suggests:
(1) It is not possible to state if a price of $100, $120 or
higher for crude oil represents a threshold because few
businesses and consumers across emerging markets, especially in
Asia and the Middle East, pay fuel prices based on anything like
market prices for crude and refining. The web of subsidies and
retail price controls remains extensive. "Effective" gasoline
and diesel prices are still below international levels.
(2) Most analysts assume emerging market governments will
continue to shield consumers and business from the full impact
of rising prices. But subsidy and price control regimes appear
unsustainable. The more international prices rise the more
expensive controls and subsidies become. The combination of
rising international oil prices and soaring domestic incomes
threatens to produce an exponential and eventually crippling
increase in budgetary costs.
(3) Price controls and subsidies for diesel and especially
gasoline mostly benefit the middle class (which can afford cars)
rather than the poor. Price controls are therefore regressive.
At the same time, emerging market governments struggle to raise
tax revenue, which means the cost of subsidies and price
controls can rapidly exhaust available resources, leaving
unpopular tax rises on the middle class as the only way to pay
for them.
(4) Emerging markets that fail to improve fuel efficiency
will find themselves at an increasing competitive disadvantage
and vulnerable to oil price shocks. So pressure to increase fuel
efficiency by allowing retail prices to reflect international
levels will remain.
(5) It is not clear how far Asia's export-oriented economies
can decouple in the event of a prolonged slowdown in the
advanced economies
In the next five years, the effective price of gasoline and
diesel (and therefore the effective price of crude) is likely to
rise significantly across Asia, Latin America and parts of the
Middle East even if traded oil prices stabilise. The further and
faster traded crude prices rise, the more pressure to dismantle
price controls and subsidies, and the faster effective gasoline
and diesel prices will increase.
In this context, it is exceptionally difficult to pinpoint
the threshold at which significant demand restraint and
destruction will set in across the emerging world. It seems
likely that the threshold is above $100, and above the level in
the advanced economies, but how much higher is hard to say.
But just because