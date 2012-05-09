--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views
expressed are his own.--
By Clyde Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 9 There is a creeping
realisation inside Australia that the nation's commodities boom
is becoming harder work, with project costs blowing out and
questions over whether there will be enough demand from Asia.
Australia's economic success of the past decade and its
hopes for future wealth are built on the appetite of Asia, and
China in particular, for iron ore, liquefied natural gas, coal
and other commodities.
But recently the rosy outlook for commodities, that has led
to a pipeline of about A$300 billion ($295 billion) in mining
and LNG projects, has dimmed amid cost pressures, delays,
environmental opposition and changes in government policy that
have raised risks and lowered potential returns.
There is also growing concern about the crowding-out effect
resources are having on other sectors of the economy, most
notably manufacturing and tourism.
While it's too early to suggest that Australia is going to
trim back its planned investment in resources, the mood appears
to be shifting towards reassessing projects and there may be
consolidations or delays in final approvals.
This could have serious economic consequences, as while
resources and related services are about a fifth of the economy,
they have been the main driver of gross domestic product growth
in the past decade.
The two mining giants, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, acknowledge investor disquiet over the massive
spending plans, and of the need for discipline in controlling
costs.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese told a conference
last week that it's getting "harder and harder" to find
resources, while at the same time meet shareholder demand for
increased dividends or buybacks.
His take on this is that there may be an under-investment in
new supply of commodities in the next five years, which implies
that prices for commodities will rise and those companies best
placed will benefit.
BHP Billiton was also promising discipline in spending last
week, trying to soothe investor concern over mega-projects at a
time when many see flattening demand from China, the world's
largest consumer of commodities, as it re-weights its economy
toward domestic demand from fixed asset investment.
BHP has three major project expansions expected to go to the
board for approval this year, the Olympic Dam copper and uranium
mine in South Australia, the Outer Harbour iron ore venture in
Western Australia and the Jansen potash project in Canada.
The combined capital expenditure on these projects, and U.S.
shale gas plans, could amount to more than $120 billion over the
next 15 years, but only increase returns from 2023, according to
Deutsche Bank estimates.
These sort of numbers highlight the risks for developers of
enormous resource projects, and it's not only the long time for
payback on the investment, there is also regulatory uncertainty
and rising environmental opposition to new mines.
Prime Minister Julia Gillard's Labor Party-led minority
government has managed to pass a mining resource rent tax (MRRT)
and a carbon tax, both of which come into effect on July 1.
While the MRRT is targeted at iron ore and coal initially,
and only for large projects, it is one of those things that can
be amended if it proves a good revenue source for the
government, or indeed, if it doesn't raise as much as hoped,
which is the more likely of the two scenarios.
The carbon tax will add to the price of doing business, just
as Australia's high labour costs add to ballooning budgets for
projects.
Most at risk seem to be the coal-seam gas to LNG projects in
Queensland state, with Royal Dutch Shell and PetroChina
said to face a 50 percent blowout on their Arrow LNG
venture.
This could force a delay to the final decision to build, and
the atmosphere for all the LNG projects is becoming more
challenging, as environmentalists and farmers lobby for more
regulation, and even an end to using coal-seam gas.
While coal-seam gas is plentiful in eastern Australia,
opposition has been mounting as it competes with farmland and
critics say the technology used produces potentially harmful
side effects, such as saline water.
The problems mount for LNG when the demand picture is taken
into consideration.
While Japan's use has gone up because of its nuclear
shutdown, the real growth in Asia is projected to come from
China, and it's possible that there may be a shale gas
revolution there, just as happened in the United States.
While none of these factors are enough to derail Australia's
ambitious plans, the risks are mounting, and when that happens,
money tends to be kept in the bank.
