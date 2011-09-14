(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON, Sept 14 External Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Member Adam Posen on Tuesday delivered a passionate appeal for the Bank of England to ignore "policy defeatism" and engage in more quantitative easing and even consider direct lending to small and medium-sized enterprises unable to get credit elsewhere.

In a counterblast against "unduly influential voices" who claim aggressive monetary responses would be ineffective, counter-productive or corrupting, Posen demanded policymakers refuse to be "slowed, confused or intimidated by such false claims".

Since October 2010, Posen has been a lone voice calling for the Bank to undertake more quantitative easing by doing another 50 billion pounds of asset purchases. Largely ignored by colleagues and the media during the first half of the year, when attention focused on rising consumer prices, Posen's calls have gained more attention as oil prices have peaked and economies in the United Kingdom and elsewhere have stalled.

Posen's description of recent economic developments in the United Kingdom and elsewhere is contentious, and his policy prescriptions are flawed. But it is valuable to examine why they are wrong because it sheds light on the roots of the current problem, and policies that might be more successful.

MONEY, CREDIT, INFLATION

The central problem with Posen's speech is his persistent confusion between the quantity of money and the availability of credit. It is the same misunderstanding that has bedevilled policy in the United States.

In both countries, the banking system is awash with excess reserves yet credit remains expensive and hard to come by for households, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) unable to tap the capital markets directly.

It is not the legacy of over-indebtedness that has kept reserves bottled up in the banks as much as caution on the part of both lenders and some borrowers in the face of extreme uncertainty about future sales and incomes.

John Maynard Keynes put shifting relations between money, credit, inflation and employment at the heart of his "General Theory", published in 1936, with his well-known analysis of the time-varying demand for cash, bank deposits, government bills and other liquid assets ("liquidity preference").

"Circumstances can develop in which even a large increase in the quantity of money may exert a comparatively small influence on the rate of interest. For a large increase in the quantity of money may cause so much uncertainty about the future that liquidity-preferences due to the precautionary motive may be strengthened," Keynes perceptively wrote.

Extreme liquidity preference explains why ultra-low interest rates and so much money printing by the Bank of England has failed to produce a burst of inflation -- but nor has it created much more credit or employment.

It explains why investors continue to demand U.S., UK, German and Swiss government debt and cash despite near-zero returns and the strong prospect of seeing their real wealth gradually eroded by inflation.

POLICY CONDITIONED ON FAILURE?

Like others calling for more quantitative easing (QE) and other variants such as Operation Twist, Posen's approach to monetary stimulus is conditioned on failure.

If it worked, restored confidence and cut liquidity preference, monetary easing would create lots more credit and jobs, but would also quickly result in inflation. For policy not to result in inflation, it must be expected to fail. Liquidity preference must remain high and excess money remain in the banking system. But in that case there is little point in pursuing the option.

Fickle liquidity preference explains why some policymakers and investors can be afraid of roaring inflation, while others point to the lack of an inflationary impact so far to call for more aggressive measures.

Neither side is necessarily being irrational. Both can be right. It all depends on what assumptions are made about changes in liquidity preferences over the near-term and more distant future. The second round of quantitative easing in the United States (QE2) provides a useful case study.

In the first few months (approximately September 2010 to March 2011), when QE2 seemed successful, it had a "discernible significant effect on things like credit conditions, confidence, relative asset prices, and liquidity, as well as bank lending".

Output accelerated and jobs were created. Unfortunately, it was also accompanied by a rise in inflation, led by energy prices, but spreading to a range of other commodities and manufactured items.

Once business and household confidence and spending started to falter in April and May, QE2's earlier effectiveness and apparent gains evaporated. Inflationary pressures also subsided.

Posen is too quick to dismisses links between rising energy and other prices and the slowdown. On this, his position is a minority one. Most other officials, including Bernanke, admit it was a significant contributory factor.

If Posen's call for more QE actually worked, it would almost certainly raise inflation, particularly if heeded by the other G7 central banks, as Posen advocates. The fact Posen sees inflation subsiding over the next year and falling below target suggests he thinks it would have limited impact.

WOULD KEYNES SUPPORT QE?

The ghost of Keynes hovers unacknowledged over Posen's speech. He isn't listed in the compendious list of references annexed to Posen's remarks. And no wonder. Because Keynes was sceptical about the usefulness of monetary policy in dealing with slumps caused by uncertainty.

Keynes thought only government could cut through the Gordian knot created by lack of investment in the face of uncertainty. Controversially, Keynes was not calling for the usual tweaks to taxes and spending. He wanted government to guarantee returns to private investors or usurp their role entirely by undertaking investments itself.

This radicalism pervades the General Theory, but was never put into practice in the 1930s, certainly not by cautious President Franklin Roosevelt, and quietly ditched in the era after World War Two as socially and politically unacceptable by Keynesian adherents.

Only during the wartime emergency, and to a lesser extent the various arms build ups of the Cold War, was government-directed investment widely put into effect on a massive scale.

In many ways, the final section of Posen's speech is most interesting. It contains a call for new lending institutions to channel credit directly to SMEs -- backed by the government and the Bank. It is a belated acknowledgement money is not the same thing as credit. But it is open to several objections.

Directing credit to SMEs is not a function of monetary policy. There is no link between the QE which Posen calls for in the first part of his speech and the new lending focus in the second part.

it is not clear heightened SME lending is an effective substitute for the government-led investment and guarantees. Britain's investment and employment problems are not restricted to the SME sector; they affect larger enterprises too that have no difficulty obtaining credit.

Posen fails to acknowledge the importance of entrepreneurship and the limited supply of effective entrepreneurs (something both Frank Knight in the 1920s and Keynes in the 1930s understood better). There are thousands of would-be business owners with ideas out there, but the supply of good ideas, competent owners and organisers is far more limited.

It is constraints on entrepreneurship that explain why the government's rushed fiscal consolidation was an error, and Posen's call for lending to deserving SMEs will not work. There simply aren't tens of thousands of capable entrepreneurs out there capable of stepping into the gap left by