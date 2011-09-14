(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 14
Committee (MPC) Member Adam Posen on Tuesday delivered a
passionate appeal for the Bank of England to ignore "policy
defeatism" and engage in more quantitative easing and even
consider direct lending to small and medium-sized enterprises
unable to get credit elsewhere.
In a counterblast against "unduly influential voices" who
claim aggressive monetary responses would be ineffective,
counter-productive or corrupting, Posen demanded policymakers
refuse to be "slowed, confused or intimidated by such false
claims".
Since October 2010, Posen has been a lone voice calling for
the Bank to undertake more quantitative easing by doing another
50 billion pounds of asset purchases. Largely ignored by
colleagues and the media during the first half of the year, when
attention focused on rising consumer prices, Posen's calls have
gained more attention as oil prices have peaked and economies in
the United Kingdom and elsewhere have stalled.
Posen's description of recent economic developments in the
United Kingdom and elsewhere is contentious, and his policy
prescriptions are flawed. But it is valuable to examine why they
are wrong because it sheds light on the roots of the current
problem, and policies that might be more successful.
MONEY, CREDIT, INFLATION
The central problem with Posen's speech is his persistent
confusion between the quantity of money and the availability of
credit. It is the same misunderstanding that has bedevilled
policy in the United States.
In both countries, the banking system is awash with excess
reserves yet credit remains expensive and hard to come by for
households, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)
unable to tap the capital markets directly.
It is not the legacy of over-indebtedness that has kept
reserves bottled up in the banks as much as caution on the part
of both lenders and some borrowers in the face of extreme
uncertainty about future sales and incomes.
John Maynard Keynes put shifting relations between money,
credit, inflation and employment at the heart of his "General
Theory", published in 1936, with his well-known analysis of the
time-varying demand for cash, bank deposits, government bills
and other liquid assets ("liquidity preference").
"Circumstances can develop in which even a large increase in
the quantity of money may exert a comparatively small influence
on the rate of interest. For a large increase in the quantity of
money may cause so much uncertainty about the future that
liquidity-preferences due to the precautionary motive may be
strengthened," Keynes perceptively wrote.
Extreme liquidity preference explains why ultra-low interest
rates and so much money printing by the Bank of England has
failed to produce a burst of inflation -- but nor has it created
much more credit or employment.
It explains why investors continue to demand U.S., UK,
German and Swiss government debt and cash despite near-zero
returns and the strong prospect of seeing their real wealth
gradually eroded by inflation.
POLICY CONDITIONED ON FAILURE?
Like others calling for more quantitative easing (QE) and
other variants such as Operation Twist, Posen's approach to
monetary stimulus is conditioned on failure.
If it worked, restored confidence and cut liquidity
preference, monetary easing would create lots more credit and
jobs, but would also quickly result in inflation. For policy not
to result in inflation, it must be expected to fail. Liquidity
preference must remain high and excess money remain in the
banking system. But in that case there is little point in
pursuing the option.
Fickle liquidity preference explains why some policymakers
and investors can be afraid of roaring inflation, while others
point to the lack of an inflationary impact so far to call for
more aggressive measures.
Neither side is necessarily being irrational. Both can be
right. It all depends on what assumptions are made about changes
in liquidity preferences over the near-term and more distant
future. The second round of quantitative easing in the United
States (QE2) provides a useful case study.
In the first few months (approximately September 2010 to
March 2011), when QE2 seemed successful, it had a "discernible
significant effect on things like credit conditions, confidence,
relative asset prices, and liquidity, as well as bank lending".
Output accelerated and jobs were created. Unfortunately, it
was also accompanied by a rise in inflation, led by energy
prices, but spreading to a range of other commodities and
manufactured items.
Once business and household confidence and spending started
to falter in April and May, QE2's earlier effectiveness and
apparent gains evaporated. Inflationary pressures also subsided.
Posen is too quick to dismisses links between rising energy
and other prices and the slowdown. On this, his position is a
minority one. Most other officials, including Bernanke, admit it
was a significant contributory factor.
If Posen's call for more QE actually worked, it would almost
certainly raise inflation, particularly if heeded by the other
G7 central banks, as Posen advocates. The fact Posen sees
inflation subsiding over the next year and falling below target
suggests he thinks it would have limited impact.
WOULD KEYNES SUPPORT QE?
The ghost of Keynes hovers unacknowledged over Posen's
speech. He isn't listed in the compendious list of references
annexed to Posen's remarks. And no wonder. Because Keynes was
sceptical about the usefulness of monetary policy in dealing
with slumps caused by uncertainty.
Keynes thought only government could cut through the Gordian
knot created by lack of investment in the face of uncertainty.
Controversially, Keynes was not calling for the usual tweaks to
taxes and spending. He wanted government to guarantee returns to
private investors or usurp their role entirely by undertaking
investments itself.
This radicalism pervades the General Theory, but was never
put into practice in the 1930s, certainly not by cautious
President Franklin Roosevelt, and quietly ditched in the era
after World War Two as socially and politically unacceptable by
Keynesian adherents.
Only during the wartime emergency, and to a lesser extent
the various arms build ups of the Cold War, was
government-directed investment widely put into effect on a
massive scale.
In many ways, the final section of Posen's speech is most
interesting. It contains a call for new lending institutions to
channel credit directly to SMEs -- backed by the government and
the Bank. It is a belated acknowledgement money is not the same
thing as credit. But it is open to several objections.
Directing credit to SMEs is not a function of monetary
policy. There is no link between the QE which Posen calls for in
the first part of his speech and the new lending focus in the
second part.
it is not clear heightened SME lending is an effective
substitute for the government-led investment and guarantees.
Britain's investment and employment problems are not restricted
to the SME sector; they affect larger enterprises too that have
no difficulty obtaining credit.
Posen fails to acknowledge the importance of
entrepreneurship and the limited supply of effective
entrepreneurs (something both Frank Knight in the 1920s and
Keynes in the 1930s understood better). There are thousands of
would-be business owners with ideas out there, but the supply of
good ideas, competent owners and organisers is far more limited.
It is constraints on entrepreneurship that explain why the
government's rushed fiscal consolidation was an error, and
Posen's call for lending to deserving SMEs will not work. There
simply aren't tens of thousands of capable entrepreneurs out
there capable of stepping into the gap left by