(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Aug 12 The Bank of England could
usefully borrow the concept of a "reset", popular in
international relations, to restore credibility to its inflation
forecasts and bridge differences among members of the
rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.
The current global slowdown provides a unique opportunity
for a fresh start.
Under a reset, Chief Economist Spencer Dale and external
member Martin Weale would acknowledge a growing recession risk
has undercut the need for an interest rate rise to tackle
inflation and drop their votes in favour of an immediate
increase.
In return, Governor Mervyn King would reconfirm his
commitment to actually meeting the inflation target within a
reasonable and plausible timeframe, and promise to support rate
rises if the threat of recession lifts and inflation fails to
show sufficient convergence with the target in H1 2012.
External Member Adam Posen would agree to drop his dogged
insistence on more money creation if inflation fails to converge
sufficiently in H1.
Resetting would provide an elegant way to break the
year-long stalemate that has paralysed decision-making and led
to the Bank's increasingly error-prone inflation forecasts
being derided by investors.
CONVICTIONS TRUMP EVIDENCE
According to the Bank's website, the nine members of the MPC
meet each month to review the latest data on the economy and
hear explanations of recent trends and analysis, including
information about business conditions gathered by the regional
agents.
Once a quarter they update forecasts for growth and
inflation over the next two years. The results are published in
the "Inflation Report" as probability density functions or fan
charts.
It is meant to be an empirical, evidence-based approach.
Members are individually accountable and expected to explain
their reasoning through parliamentary appearances, an annual
report and speeches to audiences around the country.
But in an empirical process there should be much more vote
shifting as new information about the state of the economy
becomes available, and some adaptation of the forecasts in the
light of experience about past errors.
Instead, forecasts always show inflation converging to the
target in two years time, whatever the starting point today,
even though such convergence has not happened over the last five
years. And members continue doggedly voting the same way month
after month whatever new data filters in about the health of the
economy and inflation.
Forecast parameters change but the policy prescription stays
the same.
Dale, Weale and before them Andrew Sentance consistently
vote for an immediate rate rise, whether growth speeds up or
slows down. Posen seems to think the answer is always to print
another 50 billion pounds whatever the inflation rate.
King and the remainder of the committee sit stubbornly atop
an odd sort of fence in which risks sometimes tip slightly one
way or the other, but always remain finely balanced, justifying
continued inaction. Defying the laws of statistics, uncertainty
is always more than normal encouraging the committee to hold on
for more information in the hope it will somehow resolve the
problem.
There are good theoretical arguments for all these views.
But a cynical observer might detect more than a hint of pride
and stubbornness.
One day all members will be proved right; the economy is
cyclical so there will be a time for interest rates to rise and
a time for more stimulus. In the meantime inflation wanders
further away from target and the Bank has no idea when the storm
of rising prices will eventually blow itself out.
As for the forecasts, the fans have become so wide they now
cover every conceivable eventuality from roaring growth and
inflation to recession and outright deflation. "The Bank's fan
charts are fanning out so much it's ridiculous," as the
Financial Times' Alphaville blog noted Wednesday.
It is all an elegant pictorial way of admitting the Bank
isn't able to forecast two years ahead, and it hasn't been able
to do so for some years now.
MODELS COLLIDE WITH REALITY
Most committee members ignore information about current
conditions as irrelevant given the lags in policy and focus on
setting rates based on their forecasts for inflation and growth
in two years time.
But since there is no evidence the Bank or individual
members can divine anything about conditions at that time
horizon, this approach amounts to junking empiricism in favour
of policymaking by model leavened with a touch of instinct.
The problem with forward policymaking by theory is there is
no way to judge whether it is right or wrong, no means for
members with different instincts and theories to reach any sort
of agreement, and no way to correct errors arising in the
process. The different camps talk past one another, each hoping
one day to be proved right, while never admitting to have been
wrong in the past. The target for being right gets pushed
repeatedly back.
Outside observers have increasingly concluded that the
majority at the Bank has in fact topped trying to meet the
inflation target, suspending it for the time being to focus on
reviving growth. In support of this view, it has become almost
impossible to think of any inflation rate which might prompt
Posen, King and the majority in the middle to raise rates or
drop the insistence on more QE if the trade off was a slowdown.
Unfortunately, decisions that are really about growth and
jobs are still being publicly justified in terms of the
inflation fan -- which has brought the whole process into
disrepute because the forecasts and stated policy intentions do
match the Bank's (in)actions.
It is no way to make policy. Net satisfaction with the way
the MPC does its job has more than halved over the last decade,
from more than 50 percent in 2001-2002 to around 20 percent in
2011, according to the Bank's inflation attitudes survey.
Some sort of amity inside the committee appears to have
returned with the departure of Andrew Sentence, and his
replacement by Ben Broadbent; disagreements are mostly polite in
public. But former members of the committee snipe from the
sidelines and the committee's competence and inflation-fighting
determination are increasingly questioned.
The committee clearly needs to reset both its internal
voting relationships/blocs and its forecasting. Ironically the
current deterioration in global growth prospects provides an
opportunity.
Empirically-minded policymakers would recognise that the
global slowdown has begun to ease upward pressure on inflation
in the short term, partly through falls in commodity prices,
partly by the implied slowdown in export-related and domestic
demand.
Dale and Weale should respond by dropping their insistence
on an immediate rate rise. It would provide a face-saving way
out and ease pressure on the embattled governor.
But in return they should extract a commitment from the
governor and the majority to a more evidence-based (as opposed
to theory-based) policy in future -- including a more definite
timetable for raising interest rates if inflation does not fall
as the governor and his allies predict.
The Bank needs to overhaul its forecasting process and
either improve the accuracy or admit that it is unable to
predict inflation and growth two years out, dropping that as the
policy guideline.
Finally, the Bank should come clean and admit that it has
(temporarily) stopped targeting inflation to focus on other
economic goals in exceptional circumstances, but explain openly
how long such suspension will last, and the conditions under
which the inflation fans will once again guide policy.