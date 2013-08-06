By Conrad de Aenlle

LONG BEACH, Calif. Aug 6 Puerto Rico may be a nice place to visit, but would you really want to lend there?

Investors are asking themselves that question as the territory makes its first foray into the municipal bond market in more than a year on Wednesday, seeking to raise $600 million for the government-owned Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority known as Prepa.

Some bond analysts answer with a qualified yes. Prospective buyers must be willing to live with the higher default risks that accompany higher yields, and Prepa's credit rating was downgraded by Moody's in June to Baa3 from Baa2, one step above junk. Long-term Puerto Rican bonds typically yield more than 6 percent and have big tax benefits.

Interest on municipal bonds carries no federal income tax liability, making them useful for investors in high-tax brackets. If they live in states with high tax rates, such as New York and California, so much the better, because states do not tax interest on municipal bonds issued within their borders - or in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories like the Virgin Islands and Guam.

"Demand is quite strong because every investor in the country can have income exempt from federal and state taxes," said Tom Dalpiaz, a specialist in municipal bonds at Advisors Asset Management, a firm that runs private portfolios for financial advisers. "The higher the state tax rate and the smaller the amount of in-state bonds available, the more they're likely to buy Puerto Rican bonds."

Investors in high-tax states have plenty of home-grown bonds to choose from, Dalpiaz noted. But a number of other states - such as Hawaii, Oregon and Arkansas for example - "have tax rates above 7 percent on interest income and do not have a lot of bond issuance," he said. "If you're a wealthy investor in one of those states, there's a lot of demand for [Puerto Rican] paper."

As popular as Puerto Rico may be with investors, the island faces a number of intractable problems that keep bond yields high - as much as three percentage points above those of the most creditworthy states' debt, Dalpiaz said. The 23-year and 30-year bonds being sold by Prepa, the utility, were expected to be priced with yields as high as 7 percent.

For an investor in California's top tax bracket - 39.6 percent federal, 13.3 percent state - that would be the equivalent of a 14.9 taxable yield - a rare find in this era of low interest rates.

One reason yields are so high is that Puerto Rico has about $70 billion of bonds outstanding, nearly 2 percent of the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market. That's about average for a U.S. state - but very high for a territory in which income and economic output per person are much smaller, said Alan Schankel, a municipal bond strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott.

"If you compare Puerto Rican debt to income per capita, they have by far the largest debt loads by two, three, four times," he said. "They just owe a lot of money. That's why I'm concerned."

The island doesn't seem to have a lot to show for all that borrowing. A recent government report highlighted a 4.5 percent contraction in output in the 12 months through June, Schankel said.

Prospective buyers of the Prepa issue should note that electric power generation fell by 9.1 percent over the same 12 month period ending in June. The utility is selling revenue bonds, which means that payments are to come from PREPA'S revenues. The utility is seeing narrowing margins and a thinner cushion to cover payments, although the prospect of outright default is considered small.

Puerto Rico is encumbered by other shortcomings, including: heavy pension obligations; lax tax collection; high unemployment and a lack of economic diversity, Dalpiaz said. Some recent steps by the Puerto Rican legislature including a tax increase and changes to the public pension system, "have perhaps reassured people that the heavy bleeding has been stemmed," he said. Even so, "Puerto Rico is a credit that has a lot of challenges."

Dalpiaz must like a good challenge. He owns Puerto Rican bonds in his firm's portfolios, but he keeps maturities to three to four years on average.

"It's a way to get some additional yield but also limit potential volatility," he said.

Janney's Schankel finds Puerto Rican long-term debt worth owning in small doses.

"If you have $1 million in a muni portfolio and choose to add $50,000 of Prepa paper, I don't think that's a bad investment," he said. "The concentration is relatively low, and the risk/reward proposition is reasonable."

Investors who do not intend to sell their bonds prior to maturity should not be concerned by price swings, Schankel said. "If you hold to maturity and if it doesn't default, you don't care."

He cautioned that over the very long haul, that second "if" can become problematic.

"You just don't know what's going to happen in the next 30 years," he said. "I'm not sure what Detroit was rated 30 years ago, but I'm pretty sure it wasn't junk."