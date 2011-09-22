(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 22 Persistent supply shortfalls
have kept Brent oil supported around $110 per barrel, even as
the economic outlook in Europe and North America darkens and the
market prices an increasing risk of recession.
But the relative weakness of forward prices suggests most
market participants expect the current tightness to prove
temporary, gradually easing in the next 12 months.
Forecast growth in non-OPEC oil supplies in 2011 has been
cut from 600,000 barrels per day to just 200,000, exactly
offsetting IEA downgrades in projected consumption, according to
a thoughtful note published by my colleague Javier Blas at the
Financial Times on Tuesday ("Supply-side support keeps Brent
over $100").
Blas examines in detail the knife-edge split between hedge
funds and other macro traders concentrating on the deteriorating
economic environment, and contrasts it with the views of
physical crude traders and funds who focus more on the extreme
tightness in cash markets at present.
But shift the focus further forward along the curve and it
is clear supply shortfalls are expected to be temporary as
Libyan exports resume and other problems are resolved, while the
probability of recession and stagnating demand weighs on futures
prices for December 2012 and December 2013.
SPOT AND FORWARD
Observers point to big premiums for nearby futures contracts
over those for deferred delivery (backwardation) as an
indication the market is worried about the availability of
physical supplies.
The nearest-to-expire November 2011 Brent futures contract
is today commanding a premium of $1.50 per barrel over
the next-to-deliver December 2011 contract as European
refiners scramble for limited supplies of precious light sweet
crudes.
But it might be more accurate to say backwardations are an
indication tightness is expected to be temporary rather than
permanent.
Compare the current structure of forward prices with those
during the last price spike, in 2008.
At the height of the price spike in May-July 2008, futures
curves for Brent and U.S. light sweet crude (WTI) were trading
close to flat or showed small premiums for future delivery
(contango).
The difference was that in 2008 the tightness in Brent and
WTI markets was expected to be permanent as a result of fears
about peak oil production and continued strength in demand from
both emerging markets and the advanced economies.
The market saw no relief from extreme tightness any time in
the foreseeable future. Futures prices commanded the normal
premium over the spot market reflecting the costs of storage and
financing avoided by the owner of a futures contract.
In 2011, market concerns about supply shortfalls are
concentrated at the near end of the curve, pushing nearby
contracts to a strong premium, while deferred contracts trade at
increasingly large discounts.
ICE Brent futures for December 2011 delivery are this
morning trading a little over $106 per barrel (up around 11
percent since the start of the year). But Brent for December
2012 is trading lower at around $102.50 (up 8 percent)
and futures for December 2013 are under $100 per barrel
(up less than 6 percent).
Prices for December 2012 have fallen 13 percent from their
peak in April, while prices for December 2013 are down by almost
the same amount from their July top.
Some commentators analyse flat prices and the shape of the
forward curve separately -- arguing the shape of the curve is a
better guage of the supply-demand-inventory-capacity balance,
while flat prices are more heavily influenced by macro concerns
and expectations about the long-term supply-demand outlook.
It is certainly true many market professionals and physical
traders prefer to trade the forward structure rather than flat
prices, since it maximises their informational advantage from
being active in near-term physical flows.
But the two are not really separable.
In 2008, the combination of high prices and a flat curve was
an indication tightness was expected to persist indefinitely.
In 2011, the combination of moderate prices but a steep
backwardation is an indication tightness is expected to
gradually ease.
REBALANCING UNDER WAY
While the timing of resumed Libyan exports remains
uncertain, most observers believe military and political
stabilisation will permit the export of several hundred thousand
barrels per day to resume within the next 3-6 months, and
production problems elsewhere may also ease with time.
Meanwhile, manufacturing surveys point to the euro zone
tipping into recession this month . Significant
downside risks to the outlook in the United States and the
United Kingdom have also been highlighted in the past 24 hours
by both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve.
As expected, the threat of recession is helping rebalance
the (forward) oil market . Worsening economic
conditions are expected to help rebalance the market by cutting
crude consumption in line with diminished expectations for
future supply, helping maintain a sufficient margin of spare
capacity.
Forward prices are a notoriously bad guide to future
realised spot prices. The oil market famously failed to spot the
emerging slowdown in the first half of 2008, which turned into a
savage downturn in the second half as the financial crisis
intensified.
But while the physical market remains tight in the absence
of Libyan oil and with continued problems in the North Sea, the
majority of market participants think tightness will ease
significantly in the next 12 months, according to the price
structure.
(Editing by James Jukwey)