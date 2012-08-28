By Steven Brill
Aug 28 In the wake of the Todd Akin firestorm,
Mitt Romney and a flip-flopping Paul Ryan have emphasized that
their anti-choice stance excludes rape. In a Romney
administration, abortions would be outlawed except in the case
of women who have been raped, the Republican ticket has
promised.
So here's an idea, first suggested by my daughter and one of
her friends: Who's going to be the first reporter to ask Romney
or Ryan how that would work? How would they implement that
exception?
Would a woman's rapist have to be convicted in court? How
would that work, given that in most criminal cases it takes
longer than nine months from when the crime is committed to
catch the criminal (assuming the criminal is caught), prepare
charges and reach a verdict. In fact, the window would be
significantly less than nine months; it would start from when
the pregnancy is discovered and end somewhere around the 16 to
20 weeks left during which abortions can be performed most
safely.
Or would the exception be triggered just on the woman's
say-so? (Maybe that's part of what the mentally challenged Akin
was talking about when he referred to "legitimate" rape.)
Or would there be some kind of new quasi-judicial process
falling somewhere between a full-fledged trial and a simple
statement of victimization? Would each state have to set up a
new tribunal to handle these "cases"? Who would be the judges or
juries? What evidence would be admissible? Would there be an
adversary engaged to challenge the woman's claim and whatever
evidence she offers? Who would that be? Could those challenges
include references to her prior sexual history? Would there be
criminal penalties for perjury?
And, if as the Republican platform decrees, the outlawing of
abortion should be implemented via a "human life" amendment to
the Constitution, would Romney suggest that language defining
rape and how it would qualify for the exception also be written
into the Constitution? How would he craft language establishing
that a fetus that is the product of rape is not a human life?
If each of these scenarios seems so absurd that it leaves
Romney or Ryan tongue-tied when asked these simple, practical
questions, maybe that says something about getting the state
involved in these decisions, let alone rewriting the
Constitution to codify them.
Beginning in 1976, a federal statute known as the Hyde
Amendment inserted government into a sliver of this issue, with
results that cannot be satisfying to either side. The Hyde
Amendment generally forbids federal funding for abortions except
in cases of rape or incest or when the woman's life is in
danger. The blog post last week by the Washington Post's Dylan
Matthews found that states generally require a doctor's
certificate or a police report for women to qualify for the rape
exception. However, Matthews reported, quoting from a study from
Ibis Reproductive Health, that "over half of eligible abortions
-- that is, of pregnancies due to rape or incest or in cases
where continuing the pregnancy would threaten the mother's life
-- conducted for Medicaid beneficiaries were not reimbursed by
the program.
By and large, hospitals and doctors who did not get Medicaid
reimbursements said that the paperwork for getting the money was
too onerous, and it was easier to fund the procedures from
nonprofit groups that focus on assisting low-income women with
abortion funding." In other words, the abortions happened
anyway, but the exception provided for in the law was typically
not implemented. In other cases, Matthews reported, women
seeking coverage under the exception could not meet the
paperwork requirements and, because they were not able to pay
for an abortion, gave birth to babies they claimed were the
product of rape.
Matthews concluded by quoting Stephanie Poggi, the executive
director of the National Network of Abortion Funds, as saying:
"Basically these exceptions don't work. It's really a myth that
there is coverage that is still provided."
The Romney-Ryan exception presents far greater challenges
because it is not simply about insurance coverage. The only
issue under the Hyde Amendment is who pays for an abortion for a
woman on Medicaid, not whether any abortion for any woman can
happen. Thus, women are exponentially more likely to seek the
exception under the Romney-Ryan plan than they have under the
Hyde Amendment. And those opposing abortions would be equally
more likely to contest those exceptions to prevent what they
view as murder.
So these are hardly tongue-in-cheek questions. Nor is the
broader question, which only the late Tim Russert ever regularly
asked anti-choice politicians: With Romney and Ryan planning to
make any abortions that are not subject to their rape or incest
exceptions a federal crime, what is the specific prison term
they would impose on offending women? And if they would penalize
only doctors, wouldn't that undermine the enforceability of the
law as well as their stated principle that abortion is murder?