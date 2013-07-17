(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 17 Britain's government is basing
its policy recommendations on outdated and unrealistically high
projections of future fossil fuel prices - which could be
causing it to over-estimate the cost of imports and threatening
to skew cost-benefit analyses of alternative policies.
The Department of Energy and Climate Change's (DECC) central
projection for oil prices in 2020, at $123.50 per barrel, is
almost 17 percent higher than the baseline scenario employed by
the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), which puts
them at $105.57. It is also 45 percent higher than futures
prices for Brent at the end of decade based on the current
forward price curve (link.reuters.com/nax69t).
Fuel-price projections are employed across government to
assess the costs and benefits of various policy options and
benchmark them against continuing with business as usual. If the
projections turn out to be incorrect, they could result in
costly errors, so it is important that they are as realistic as
possible.
Part of the problem stems from different vintages. DECC's
projections were published in October 2012 and benchmarked
against other forecasts published earlier in the year or in
2011, while the EIA's latest projections are newer, dating from
early 2013. Futures prices are even more recent.
DECC's most recent projections were published before the
full impact of the shale revolution were appreciated by
forecasters and policymakers.
Other forecasters and investors have already begun to adjust
their scenarios to reflect views about a possible structural
break in oil prices as a result of horizontal drilling and
hydraulic fracturing.
DECC updates its energy projections annually, typically in
the second half of the year, so the current projections still
take little account of changed views about the outlook for crude
oil prices. The next set, due to be published in the next few
months, should see sharp reductions in projected prices.
Even so, DECC's projections seem on the high side. They
appear to be locked in to an earlier period when fears about
peaking oil and gas supplies were prevalent, and not yet to have
adapted to the effects of the U.S. shale boom.
PROJECTING OIL PRICES
The department explained its methodology in the most recent
version of its fossil fuel projections, available on DECC's
website.
"A supply and demand model is used to estimate our central
and high oil price projections. The results are then
sense-checked against external forecasts. For the low scenario,
an assumption is made about the minimum cost of extracting oil
and this is used as an indication of the minimum price, then
this is sense-checked against the supply and demand model,"
according to DECC.
DECC explicitly compares its results with projections
produced by the EIA in 2012 and the International Energy Agency
(IEA) in 2011.
The problem is that DECC's price projections have risen
relentlessly in recent years - even as global oil prices have
appeared to peak.
In 2010, the department's low, central and high projections
for 2020 stood at $61, $82 and $123 respectively. By 2011, these
had been revised up to $91/$118/$134. In 2012, the projections
hit $93/$124/$150.
The initial jump is easy to explain because average Brent
oil prices rose from $80 to $111 between 2010 and 2011. But the
continued rise in the projections in 2012 is harder to
comprehend, because average oil prices in 2011 and 2012 were
little changed.
In 2010/11, DECC's supply-demand model appeared to track
market prices. In 2012, it continued to show higher prices, even
though the market had levelled off.
It will be interesting to see what happens to DECC's
projections in 2013. So far this year, spot and forward oil
prices have been about $6 below the 2012 level, so the
projections should come down modestly.
DECC's worst-case high-price scenario appears to have risen
particularly rapidly. In recent years, the department has become
increasingly concerned about oil shortages and escalating
prices, even as many outside observers have become less worried
about future scarcity owing to the North American shale oil
boom.
GAS AND COAL, TOO
DECC's projected prices for gas and coal are partially
linked to its projections for oil.
On gas, DECC explains: "the projections reflect varying
outlooks for gas market fundamentals, the degree of gas market
liberalisation and contracting/pricing arrangements between
buyers and sellers. They assume UK hub prices are linked or
de-linked from oil-indexed gas prices at various times,
depending on European gas market supply and demand
fundamentals."
In turn, projected coal prices are partly based on natural
gas, according to DECC, reflecting historical relationships.
Like oil prices, DECC's projected gas and coal prices in
2020 have escalated rapidly over the last couple of years (link.reuters.com/nex69t).
DECC has raised its low-central-high projections for 2020
wholesale gas prices from 35/69/99 pence per therm in 2010 to
35/68/92 pence in 2011 and 41/72/102 pence in 2012.
Projected coal prices have risen from 32/51/64 pounds per
tonne in 2010 to 51/70/97 pounds in 2011 and 48/75/102 pounds in
2012.
The crucial question is whether these projections remain
realistic, or need to be revised.
Futures market prices for natural gas delivered towards the
end of the decade have generally been trending lower, after
peaking in early 2011 .
Far-forward coal prices, too, have been falling.
Until DECC revisits its price projections to take account of
new developments, particularly the global impact of U.S. shale,
it may be over-estimating future costs for oil, gas and coal.
