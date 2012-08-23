By James Saft
Aug 23 I don't know how to put this but ...
Warren Buffett is awesome, and you and me, we almost certainly
are not.
A new study aiming to get at the source of the legendary
investor's outperformance demonstrates that his approach, which
turned a dollar in 1976 into $1,500 today, is relatively simple:
Use modest, cheap leverage to buy high-quality, cheap and safe
shares.
What Buffett has done but the rest of us will find difficult
is two-fold. He didn't just figure out what works and stick to
it. Decades ahead of his many acolytes, he put himself in a
position where he was able to stick with it year after year
after year.
Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett's investment vehicle, has
produced a Sharpe ratio, a measure of risk-adjusted return, of
0.76 over the past 35 years, double that of the stock market as
a whole.
"Looking at all U.S. stocks from 1926 to 2011 that have been
traded for more than 30 years, we find that Berkshire Hathaway
has the highest Sharpe ratio among all. Similarly, Berkshire has
a higher Sharpe ratio than all U.S. mutual funds that have been
around for more than 30 years," Andrea Frazzini, David Kabiller
and Lasse Pedersen of AQR Capital management and Lasse Pedersen
of NYU wrote in a paper.It's not only amazing that's he's thrashed the competition,
it is also a huge lesson in investing that he has done so while
recording a Sharpe far lower than many investment managers claim
to be able to achieve.
The takeaway, besides the obvious point of not swallowing
too much marketing blather, is that investment isn't rocket
science, but rather the steady application of simple but really
hard to follow principles.
Even more amazingly, using a couple of other performance
metrics the authors maintain that Buffett's alpha, or
outperformance, isn't actually statistically significant.
BUFFETT'S WAY
Buffett appears to select investments based on three main
criteria. First off, they are safe, meaning they don't exhibit a
lot of volatility compared to the market. Second, they are value
stocks, cheap at the market with a low price-to-book ratio.
Finally, they are high quality, profitable companies which are
stable, growing and with high payout ratios.
To this portfolio of cheap, safe, high quality stocks
Buffett adds leverage, which serves to increase returns but also
increase losses. The authors estimate that Buffett employs
leverage of about 1.6-1, not massive but an amount which, if
controlled and risk managed, has added massively to his returns
over the years.
The interesting thing here is how he obtains that leverage.
About a third of it comes from his privately-owned stable of
insurance companies within Berkshire. Not only did Berkshire
have a AAA rating through much of the period studied, it was
able to use the insurance float, premiums paid in to his
companies, as cheap funding. A bit more than a third of
Berkshire liabilities consist of this type of financing, which
has a cost less than T-bills. In other words, he's magnifying
his returns using a cost of funding which is less than the
short-term borrowing cost of the U.S. government.
This helps to explain the power of his model of public
shares held in a company which also owns and operates
businesses. So is Buffett principally a brilliant investor or a
brilliant manager of companies?
Looking at the question by comparing the performance of the
publicly traded companies he held share in versus private
companies held within Berkshire Hathaway, both do well, but
public stocks do better. The secret of the private companies is
that they allow for a stable, cheap form of funding with which
he can leverage the investment.
WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF US?
Buffett has been great at managing a wide variety of risks;
market risk, leverage risk and career risk. His concentration on
value stocks in good companies with low volatility gives him the
bones of a portfolio which will do well and won't jump around
too much. That's important because he's using leverage, which
accentuates returns and volatility.
Career risk might be the most important, or rather the part
which separates Buffett from the chaff. As we saw in the last
decade, using leverage is great until it isn't. Because Buffett
was the captain of his own ship, he never had to worry about
redemptions, or about the possibility of being fired.
"Buffett's genius thus appears to be at least partly in
recognizing early on, implicitly or explicitly, that these
factors work, applying leverage without ever having to fire
sale, and sticking to his principles," the authors write.
Investing isn't rocket science, but behaving in a
disciplined way while managing risk for decades on end is, as
the record shows, absolutely exceptional.