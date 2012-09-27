By Robert Campbell
NEW YORK, Sept 27 North American physical oil
traders are going to do something in November they have not done
since January. They will not use the full capacity of a critical
pipeline into Cushing, Oklahoma.
Enbridge Inc announced Wednesday that
capacity on the Spearhead pipeline that links the Chicago area
with Cushing will not be rationed in November as requests for
shipping space plunge.
This is a potentially significant development for the oil
market as Spearhead has been a major factor behind the growth
and maintenance of the crude oil glut at Cushing, the delivery
point for the West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract.
Bloated stocks at Cushing have in turn driven the dynamics
of the discount placed on WTI, relative to North Sea Brent crude
futures.
To be sure, the initial impact at Cushing in November will
be very limited. Plans call for some 136,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of crude to flow down the line that month, compared with
available capacity of just under 157,000 bpd.
So it is not as if the torrent of oil going into Cushing has
suddenly been turned off. But at the same time it should be
remembered that only a few months ago, capacity on Spearhead was
massively oversubscribed.
What is significant is that the dynamics of the physical oil
market appear to be pulling crude oil away from Cushing. Prices
in other regions are better and for the first time in a while,
infrastructure constraints are perhaps not as severe.
Some anecdotal evidence already exists indicating improved
physical fundamentals. Crude oil prices in the upper Midwest,
for instance, are expected to remain strong enough to encourage
continued strong northbound flows out of Cushing on the Ozark
pipeline.
Fast-growing rail capacity is also pulling crude out of the
Midwestern market, albeit at a huge cost relative to pipelines.
WHITING FACTOR
Already North Dakota's Bakken crude has traded at
times at a premium to WTI in the Upper Midwest, helped by
improved rail infrastructure that is allowing these barrels to
bypass Cushing and reach higher-priced coastal markets.
Improved pricing for heavy Western Canada Select (WCS) crude
is also reducing producers' incentive to ship the oil as far
south as Cushing.
With growing inland demand for Canadian heavy oil, oil
traders say they have little incentive to ship WCS to Oklahoma,
potentially squeezing the nascent WCS spot market at Cushing.
WCS is likely being helped by expected stronger demand for
heavy oil from Midwestern refineries such as Marathon Petroleum
Corp's Detroit plant, which is due to complete an
overhaul and expansion to 104,000 bpd by the end of the year.
The real question is whether Spearhead shipments will remain
below capacity beyond November or if this is a one-off blip.
North American oil traders have long been wary of the impending
major planned shutdown at BP Plc's 413,000-bpd
Whiting, Indiana, refinery in the first half of 2013.
Although the Whiting shutdown will ultimately see the
refinery become a major new consumer of Canadian heavy crude in
the second half of 2013, the planned suspension of operations to
tie in new equipment represents a potentially significant
disruption to Midwestern crude flows.
Indeed, the temporary reduction in demand from Whiting may
well offset the expected boost in capacity on the 150,000-bpd
Seaway pipeline between Cushing and the Gulf Coast, which is due
to start up in early 2013.
Yet, here is the significance of the Spearhead news. The
infrastructure constraints on the inland North American oil
market are easing. Rail capacity is finally starting to cut
discounts on crude.
Once the Whiting turnaround is completed and the Seaway line
is running at its new 400,000-bpd capacity, the issue will be
clearer.
Of critical importance will be the pace of continued
infrastructure expansion.
Yet one conclusion seems inescapable. Cushing once
represented the best possible price some inland producers could
achieve for their oil.
At least for the last part of 2012, that is no longer the
case. If it stays that way, inventories at the hub should
continue to decline.
And that means, perhaps, that a bottom may be in sight for
the Brent-WTI spread. Although the risk of a massive blowout
remains, it is clearly fading.
On balance, a gradual shift in the spread toward the $10 to
$12 a barrel estimated cost of moving inland crude to the costs
by rail, is starting to look much more likely than another
blowout.