By Robert Campbell

NEW YORK, Sept 27 North American physical oil traders are going to do something in November they have not done since January. They will not use the full capacity of a critical pipeline into Cushing, Oklahoma.

Enbridge Inc announced Wednesday that capacity on the Spearhead pipeline that links the Chicago area with Cushing will not be rationed in November as requests for shipping space plunge.

This is a potentially significant development for the oil market as Spearhead has been a major factor behind the growth and maintenance of the crude oil glut at Cushing, the delivery point for the West Texas Intermediate crude futures contract.

Bloated stocks at Cushing have in turn driven the dynamics of the discount placed on WTI, relative to North Sea Brent crude futures.

To be sure, the initial impact at Cushing in November will be very limited. Plans call for some 136,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude to flow down the line that month, compared with available capacity of just under 157,000 bpd.

So it is not as if the torrent of oil going into Cushing has suddenly been turned off. But at the same time it should be remembered that only a few months ago, capacity on Spearhead was massively oversubscribed.

What is significant is that the dynamics of the physical oil market appear to be pulling crude oil away from Cushing. Prices in other regions are better and for the first time in a while, infrastructure constraints are perhaps not as severe.

Some anecdotal evidence already exists indicating improved physical fundamentals. Crude oil prices in the upper Midwest, for instance, are expected to remain strong enough to encourage continued strong northbound flows out of Cushing on the Ozark pipeline.

Fast-growing rail capacity is also pulling crude out of the Midwestern market, albeit at a huge cost relative to pipelines.

WHITING FACTOR

Already North Dakota's Bakken crude has traded at times at a premium to WTI in the Upper Midwest, helped by improved rail infrastructure that is allowing these barrels to bypass Cushing and reach higher-priced coastal markets.

Improved pricing for heavy Western Canada Select (WCS) crude is also reducing producers' incentive to ship the oil as far south as Cushing.

With growing inland demand for Canadian heavy oil, oil traders say they have little incentive to ship WCS to Oklahoma, potentially squeezing the nascent WCS spot market at Cushing.

WCS is likely being helped by expected stronger demand for heavy oil from Midwestern refineries such as Marathon Petroleum Corp's Detroit plant, which is due to complete an overhaul and expansion to 104,000 bpd by the end of the year.

The real question is whether Spearhead shipments will remain below capacity beyond November or if this is a one-off blip. North American oil traders have long been wary of the impending major planned shutdown at BP Plc's 413,000-bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery in the first half of 2013.

Although the Whiting shutdown will ultimately see the refinery become a major new consumer of Canadian heavy crude in the second half of 2013, the planned suspension of operations to tie in new equipment represents a potentially significant disruption to Midwestern crude flows.

Indeed, the temporary reduction in demand from Whiting may well offset the expected boost in capacity on the 150,000-bpd Seaway pipeline between Cushing and the Gulf Coast, which is due to start up in early 2013.

Yet, here is the significance of the Spearhead news. The infrastructure constraints on the inland North American oil market are easing. Rail capacity is finally starting to cut discounts on crude.

Once the Whiting turnaround is completed and the Seaway line is running at its new 400,000-bpd capacity, the issue will be clearer.

Of critical importance will be the pace of continued infrastructure expansion.

Yet one conclusion seems inescapable. Cushing once represented the best possible price some inland producers could achieve for their oil.

At least for the last part of 2012, that is no longer the case. If it stays that way, inventories at the hub should continue to decline.

And that means, perhaps, that a bottom may be in sight for the Brent-WTI spread. Although the risk of a massive blowout remains, it is clearly fading.

On balance, a gradual shift in the spread toward the $10 to $12 a barrel estimated cost of moving inland crude to the costs by rail, is starting to look much more likely than another blowout.